Playlist Julio Dj: Especial sobre el trabajo

La mejor selección musical con la voz de siempre, la voz original de La W.

Foto: W Radio

02/05/2020 - ( hace 6 horas )

Usted puede escuchar las canciones de este especial de Julio Sanchez Cristo Dj ingresando a nuestra lista de reproducción de Spotify, publicada a continuación:

 

PRIMERA HORA

Money - Pink Floyd 
Working man - Imagine Dragons 
Work to do - Isley Brothers 
La canción del trabajo - Raphael 
No me gusta el trabajo - Ilegales 
Work Work - Rihanna 
Work from home - Fifth Harmony 
La guitarra - Los Autenticos Decadentes  
Money on my mind - Sam Smith  
Money make her smile - Bruno Mars 
Trabajo pesado - El Tri 
Working girl - Cher 
El trabajo de las maquinas - Aviador Dro 
Working man - Rush

Primera hora- Playlist Julio Dj: Especial sobre el trabajo

Segunda hora- Playlist Julio Dj: Especial sobre el trabajo

TERCERA HORA

Luxurious - Gwen Stefani Ft Slim Thung 
Workin’ day and night - Michael Jackson 
Work - Bob Marley & The Wailers 
9 to 5 - Dolly Parton 
She works hard for the money - Donna Summer 
On my way to work - Paul McCartney 
MoneyTalks - AC/DC  
Working on the highway - Bruce Springsteen 
Money’s too tight - Simply Red 
Life is a lemon (and I want my many back) - Meat Loaf 
Working for the weekend - Loverboy 
Work for the working man - Bon Jovi 

Tercera hora- Playlist Julio Dj: Especial sobre el trabajo
