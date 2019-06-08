Playlist Julio Sánchez Cristo Dj: 3 canciones

PRIMERA HORA
I say a little prayer for you - Aretha Franklin
I say a little prayer for you - Dionne Warwick
I say a little prayer for you - Taryn Szpliman
I say a little prayer for you - Patty Ascher
I say a little prayer for you - Paul Brown, Lina
I say a little prayer for you - Paloma San Basilio
I say a little prayer for you - Diana King
I say a little prayer for you - Natalie Cole
I say a little prayer for you - Steve Tyrell, Patti Austin
I say a little prayer for you - John Ben Wallforce
I say a little prayer for you - Burth Bacharach
I say a little prayer for you - Celine Gentry (Glee)
I say a little prayer for you - Gloria Gaynor
I say a little prayer for you - Flor de Lis, Gabrielle Chiararo
I say a little prayer for you - Lianne La Havas
SEGUNDA HORA
Yesterday - The Beatles
Yesterday - Dionne Warwick
Yesterday - Brandon Mills
Yesterday - Monique Kessous
Yesterday - Kenny G
Yesterday -Adam, Levine
Yesterday - Richard Claydeman
Yesterday - André Riu
Yesterday - Ray Charles
Yesterday - Bob Dylan
Yesterday - - Frank Sinatra
Yesterday - Elvis Presley
Yesterday - Tom Jones
Yesterday - Marianne Faithfull
Yesterday - Marvin Gaye
Yesterday - Michael Bolton
Yesterday - Katy Perry
Yesterday - Barry Mcguire
TERCERA HORA
Stand by me - Ben E King
Stand by me - Prince Royce
Stand by me - Ottis Redding
Stand by me - John Lennon
Stand by me - Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
Stand by me - Florence + The Machine
Stand by me - Weezer
Stand by me - Bruno Camurati
Stand by me - Tracy Chapman
Stand by me - Seal
Stand by me - Benjamin Nelson
Stand by me - Instrumental Music
Stand by me - Pennywise
Stand by me - María José
Stand by me - Mickey Gilley
FIN DEL ESPECIAL