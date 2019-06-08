Playlist Julio Sánchez Cristo Dj: 3 canciones

PRIMERA HORA

I say a little prayer for you - Aretha Franklin

I say a little prayer for you - Dionne Warwick

I say a little prayer for you - Taryn Szpliman

I say a little prayer for you - Patty Ascher

I say a little prayer for you - Paul Brown, Lina

I say a little prayer for you - Paloma San Basilio

I say a little prayer for you - Diana King

I say a little prayer for you - Natalie Cole

I say a little prayer for you - Steve Tyrell, Patti Austin

I say a little prayer for you - John Ben Wallforce

I say a little prayer for you - Burth Bacharach

I say a little prayer for you - Celine Gentry (Glee)

I say a little prayer for you - Gloria Gaynor

I say a little prayer for you - Flor de Lis, Gabrielle Chiararo

I say a little prayer for you - Lianne La Havas

Escucha Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ (08/06/2019 - Tramo de 10:00 a 11:00) en W Radio Colombia

SEGUNDA HORA

Yesterday - The Beatles

Yesterday - Dionne Warwick

Yesterday - Brandon Mills

Yesterday - Monique Kessous

Yesterday - Kenny G

Yesterday -Adam, Levine

Yesterday - Richard Claydeman

Yesterday - André Riu

Yesterday - Ray Charles

Yesterday - Bob Dylan

Yesterday - - Frank Sinatra

Yesterday - Elvis Presley

Yesterday - Tom Jones

Yesterday - Marianne Faithfull

Yesterday - Marvin Gaye

Yesterday - Michael Bolton

Yesterday - Katy Perry

Yesterday - Barry Mcguire

TERCERA HORA

Stand by me - Ben E King

Stand by me - Prince Royce

Stand by me - Ottis Redding

Stand by me - John Lennon

Stand by me - Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

Stand by me - Florence + The Machine

Stand by me - Weezer

Stand by me - Bruno Camurati

Stand by me - Tracy Chapman

Stand by me - Seal

Stand by me - Benjamin Nelson

Stand by me - Instrumental Music

Stand by me - Pennywise

Stand by me - María José

Stand by me - Mickey Gilley

FIN DEL ESPECIAL