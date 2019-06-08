Hable con el programa

Escuche ahora

Música de hoy y siempre [sábados]

Con Eduardo Peña

Síguenos en:

Ciudades

Selecciona tu emisora

Playlist Julio Sánchez Cristo Dj: 3 canciones

La mejor selección musical con la voz de siempre, la voz original de La W..

La mejor selección musical con la voz de siempre, la voz original de La W.. Foto: W Radio

08/06/2019 - ( hace 6 horas )

PRIMERA HORA 

 

I say a little prayer for you - Aretha Franklin 

I say a little prayer for you - Dionne Warwick 

I say a little prayer for you - Taryn Szpliman 

I say a little prayer for you - Patty Ascher 

I say a little prayer for you - Paul Brown, Lina 

I say a little prayer for you - Paloma San Basilio   

I say a little prayer for you - Diana King 

 I say a little prayer for you - Natalie Cole 

I say a little prayer for you - Steve Tyrell, Patti Austin 

I say a little prayer for you - John Ben Wallforce 

I say a little prayer for you - Burth Bacharach 

I say a little prayer for you - Celine Gentry (Glee) 

I say a little prayer for you - Gloria Gaynor 

I say a little prayer for you - Flor de Lis, Gabrielle Chiararo

I say a little prayer for you - Lianne La Havas

 

SEGUNDA HORA   

 

Yesterday - The Beatles 

Yesterday - Dionne Warwick 

Yesterday - Brandon Mills 

Yesterday - Monique Kessous

Yesterday - Kenny G 

Yesterday -Adam, Levine

Yesterday - Richard Claydeman  

Yesterday - André Riu 

Yesterday - Ray Charles 

Yesterday - Bob Dylan 

Yesterday - - Frank Sinatra 

Yesterday - Elvis Presley

Yesterday - Tom Jones 

Yesterday - Marianne Faithfull   

Yesterday - Marvin Gaye 

Yesterday - Michael Bolton 

Yesterday - Katy Perry 

Yesterday - Barry Mcguire

 

TERCERA HORA 

 

Stand by me - Ben E King 

Stand by me  - Prince Royce 

Stand by me - Ottis Redding   

Stand by me - John Lennon 

Stand by me - Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

Stand by me - Florence + The Machine 

Stand by me - Weezer

Stand by me - Bruno Camurati 

Stand by me - Tracy Chapman 

Stand by me - Seal 

Stand by me - Benjamin Nelson 

Stand by me -  Instrumental Music 

Stand by me  - Pennywise 

Stand by me - María José 

Stand by me - Mickey Gilley

 

FIN DEL ESPECIAL 

Secciones

Emisoras

Programas