Playlist Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial Prince

Primera hora

When doves cry - Prince Black sweat - Prince Kiss - Prince Breakfast can wait - Prince Raspaberry beret - Prince Medley - Prince & Beyoncé

Erotic city - Prince Uptown - Prince American woman - Prince & Lenny Kravitz Party man - Prince

Segunda hora

Delirious - Prince My name is Prince - Prince 6:38 Little red Corvette - Prince 3:08 Diamonds and pearls - Prince & The New Power Generation Creep (Radiohead) - Prince She´s always in my hair - Prince

Soft and wet - Prince 1999 - Prince Sing O the times - Prince I feel for you - Prince

Tercera hora

Whole lotta love - Prince I wanna be your lover - Prince Miss you ( Rolling Stones) - Prince ft Fréderic Yonnet Dirty mind - Prince Nothing compares 2 u - Prince & Rosie