Playlist Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial Prince

La mejor selección musical con la voz de siempre, la voz original de La W.

Julio Sánchez Cristo

18/01/2020 - ( hace 1 dias )

Primera hora

Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial Prince

When doves cry - Prince 

Black sweat - Prince 

Kiss -  Prince

Breakfast can wait - Prince 

Raspaberry beret - Prince 

Medley - Prince & Beyoncé

Erotic city - Prince 

Uptown - Prince 

American woman - Prince & Lenny Kravitz 

Party man - Prince 

Segunda hora

Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial Prince

Delirious - Prince 

My name is Prince - Prince 6:38 

Little red Corvette - Prince 3:08

Diamonds and pearls - Prince & The New Power Generation 

Creep (Radiohead) - Prince

She´s always in my hair - Prince 

Soft and wet - Prince 

1999 - Prince 

Sing O the times - Prince 

I feel for you - Prince 

Tercera hora

Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial Prince

Whole lotta love - Prince

I wanna be your lover - Prince 

Miss you ( Rolling Stones)  - Prince ft Fréderic Yonnet 

Dirty mind - Prince 

Nothing compares 2 u - Prince & Rosie 

Wat´d i say (Ray Charles) - Prince 

Honky Tonk Woman - Prince 

Controversy - Prince 

Batdance - Prince 

Purple rain - Prince 
