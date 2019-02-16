  • Actualizado 19 Nov 2021 10:26

    Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ

    Tendencias

    Playlist Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Rock psicodélico

    16/02/2019 - 12:05 h CUT

    PRIMERA HORA 

     

    The raven that refused to sing - Steven Wilson 

    Bohemian rhapsody - Queen 

    Schism - Tool 

    A day in the life - The Beatles 

    Starship trooper - Yes

    Disappear - Dream Theater

    East coast racer - Big Big Train 

     
     

    Primera hora del Playlist Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Rock psicodélico

    59:59

    SEGUNDA HORA 

     

    La villa strangiato - Rush 

    Light my fire - The Doors 

    Whole lotta love - Led Zeppelin

    Itchycoo park - Small Faces 

    Heroes and villains - The Beach Boys 

    Lady fantasy - Camel 

    Voodoo child - Jimi Hendrix 

     

    Segunda hora del Playlist Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Rock psicodélico

    59:40

    TERCERA HORA 

     

    Comfortably numb - Pink Floyd 

    Summertime - Janis Joplin

    Aqualung - Jethro tull 

    Sunshine of your love - Cream 

    San Francisco - Scott McKenzie 

    California dreamin´- The Mamas & The Papas 

    Sky pilot - Eric Burdon & The Animals 

    Neon rainbow - The Box Tops

    Magic carpet ride - Steppenwolf 

    Spirit in the sky - Norman Greenbaum 

    In a gadda da vida - Iron Butterfly 

    Tercera hora del Playlist Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Rock psicodélico

    01:00:00

