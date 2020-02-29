Hable con el programa

Playlist Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Tiempo

La mejor selección musical con la voz de siempre, la voz original de La W.

29/02/2020 - ( hace 3 horas )

PRIMERA HORA 

 

Love me to times - The Doors 

Old time rock & roll - Bob Seger 

A thousand bad times - Post Malone 

Always on time - Ja Rule, Ashanti 4

Tiempo pa matar - Willie Colon 

A pesar del tiempo - Micky Taveras 

Tiempo de vals - Chayanne 

Cómo pasa el tiempo - El Cuarteto de Nos 

No time to die - Billie Eilish 

The time - Black Eyed Peas 

Only time - Enya

Hard times - Paramore 

 

 

SEGUNDA HORA 

 

Caught somewhere in time - Iron Maiden

Wasted time - Skid Row

Time, love and tenderness - Michael Bolton 

Time after time - Cyndí Lauper

Maldito el tiempo - Michel el Buenón 

Hace tiempo - Angel Canales 

Vamos a darnos tiempo - José José 

Robarle tiempo al tiempo - Café Quijano 

Spending my time - Roxette 

Baby one more time - Ed Sheeran

 

TERCERA HORA 

 

Time - Pink Floyd 

Time is running out - Muse 

One more time - Daft Punk 

Time to pretend - MGMT 

Que no se acabe el tiempo - Herencia de Timbiqui & Felipe Pelaez 

Los buenos tiempos - Carlos Vives 

Sombras en tiempos perdidos - Caifanes 

El tiempo no miente jamas - Kraken

Remember the time - Michael Jackson 

Turn! turn! turn! - The Byrds 

Time - Jungle 

 

FIN DEL ESPECIAL 

