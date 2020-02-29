Playlist Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Tiempo

PRIMERA HORA

Love me to times - The Doors

Old time rock & roll - Bob Seger

A thousand bad times - Post Malone

Always on time - Ja Rule, Ashanti 4

Tiempo pa matar - Willie Colon

A pesar del tiempo - Micky Taveras

Tiempo de vals - Chayanne

Cómo pasa el tiempo - El Cuarteto de Nos

No time to die - Billie Eilish

The time - Black Eyed Peas

Only time - Enya

Hard times - Paramore

Escucha Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ (22/02/2020 - Tramo de 11:00 a 12:00) en W Radio Colombia

SEGUNDA HORA

Caught somewhere in time - Iron Maiden

Wasted time - Skid Row

Time, love and tenderness - Michael Bolton

Time after time - Cyndí Lauper

Maldito el tiempo - Michel el Buenón

Hace tiempo - Angel Canales

Vamos a darnos tiempo - José José

Robarle tiempo al tiempo - Café Quijano

Spending my time - Roxette

Baby one more time - Ed Sheeran

TERCERA HORA

Time - Pink Floyd

Time is running out - Muse

One more time - Daft Punk

Time to pretend - MGMT

Que no se acabe el tiempo - Herencia de Timbiqui & Felipe Pelaez

Los buenos tiempos - Carlos Vives

Sombras en tiempos perdidos - Caifanes

El tiempo no miente jamas - Kraken

Remember the time - Michael Jackson

Turn! turn! turn! - The Byrds

Time - Jungle

FIN DEL ESPECIAL