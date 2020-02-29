Playlist Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Tiempo

PRIMERA HORA
Love me to times - The Doors
Old time rock & roll - Bob Seger
A thousand bad times - Post Malone
Always on time - Ja Rule, Ashanti 4
Tiempo pa matar - Willie Colon
A pesar del tiempo - Micky Taveras
Tiempo de vals - Chayanne
Cómo pasa el tiempo - El Cuarteto de Nos
No time to die - Billie Eilish
The time - Black Eyed Peas
Only time - Enya
Hard times - Paramore
SEGUNDA HORA
Caught somewhere in time - Iron Maiden
Wasted time - Skid Row
Time, love and tenderness - Michael Bolton
Time after time - Cyndí Lauper
Maldito el tiempo - Michel el Buenón
Hace tiempo - Angel Canales
Vamos a darnos tiempo - José José
Robarle tiempo al tiempo - Café Quijano
Spending my time - Roxette
Baby one more time - Ed Sheeran
TERCERA HORA
Time - Pink Floyd
Time is running out - Muse
One more time - Daft Punk
Time to pretend - MGMT
Que no se acabe el tiempo - Herencia de Timbiqui & Felipe Pelaez
Los buenos tiempos - Carlos Vives
Sombras en tiempos perdidos - Caifanes
El tiempo no miente jamas - Kraken
Remember the time - Michael Jackson
Turn! turn! turn! - The Byrds
Time - Jungle
FIN DEL ESPECIAL