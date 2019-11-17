Playlist Salsa con Estilo: Sábado 16 de noviembre

|
La bamba - Orquesta La Protesta
Ah ah oh no - Joe Arroyo
Suena - Lebrón Brothers
Summertime blues - Lebrón Brothers
El cocinero mayor - Fruko
El son del caballo - The Latin Brothers
Apúrate - Lebrón Brothers
Son sabrosón - Lebrón Brothers
Dos caminos - The Latin Brothers
El ausente - Fruko y Sus Tesos
Salsa y control - Lebrón Brothers
Que pena - Lebrón Brothers
Te quiero más - La Verdad
Rebelión - La Verdad
No le diga - Lebrón Brothers
Temperatura - Lebrón Brothers
La noche - La Verdad
En Barranquilla me quedo - La Verdad
Como camina mi china - Lebrón Brothers
Experiencia te habla - Lebrón Brothers
Tal para cual - Joe Arroyo
Sabre olvidar - Joe Arroyo
Noche de arreboles - La Verdad