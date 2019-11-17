Hable con el programa

Con Eduardo Peña

Playlist Salsa con Estilo: Sábado 16 de noviembre

Playlist Salsa con Estilo: Sábado 16 de noviembre. Con Sebastián García y Adriana Bustos

17/11/2019 - ( hace 59 minutos )

Primera hora

La bamba - Orquesta La Protesta 

Ah ah oh no - Joe Arroyo 

Suena - Lebrón Brothers 

Summertime blues - Lebrón Brothers 

El cocinero mayor - Fruko 

El son del caballo - The Latin Brothers 

 

Apúrate - Lebrón Brothers 

Son sabrosón - Lebrón Brothers 

Dos caminos - The Latin Brothers 

El ausente - Fruko y Sus Tesos 

Salsa y control - Lebrón Brothers 

Que pena - Lebrón Brothers

Segunda hora

Te quiero más - La Verdad 

Rebelión - La Verdad 

No le diga - Lebrón Brothers 

Temperatura - Lebrón Brothers 

La noche - La Verdad 

En Barranquilla me quedo - La Verdad 

Como camina mi china - Lebrón Brothers 

Experiencia te habla - Lebrón Brothers 

Tal para cual - Joe Arroyo 

Sabre olvidar - Joe Arroyo

Noche de arreboles - La Verdad

