Playlist Salsa con Estilo: sábado 18 de enero

PRIMERA HORA
Siento - Fania All Stars
Bemba colara - Fania All Stars
Siempre seré - Joe Cuba Sextet
Mujer divina - Joe Cuba Sextet
No me conoces - Bobby Valentin
Son son charari - Bobby Valentin
Corazón de araña negra - Sexteto Juventud
Espiritualmente - Sexteto Juventud
Plena española - Rafael Cortijo y Su Combo
El pájaro chogui - Rafael Cortijo y su Combo
SEGUNDA HORA
Panteón de amor - Orquesta Zodiac
Pa’ lante - Orquesta Zodicac
La carcel - Sexteto Juventud
Que humanidad - Sexteto Juventud
No le diga - Lebron Brothers
Diez lagrimas - Lebron Brothers
Bilongo - Sexteto La Playa
Dry Cocoanuts - Sexteto La Playa
Yola tuve - The Latin Brothers (Wil pertuz)
Pegaso - The Latin Brothers
La plata pan y café - Sexteto La Plata
Ni tilingo, ni tilingon - Sexteto La Plata