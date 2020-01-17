Hable con el programa

Playlist Salsa con Estilo: sábado 18 de enero

Playlist Salsa con Estilo: sábado 18 de enero. Foto: Salsa con EstiloCon Sebastián García

17/01/2020 - ( hace 3 dias )

PRIMERA HORA 

Siento - Fania All Stars 

Bemba colara - Fania All Stars 

Siempre seré - Joe Cuba Sextet

Mujer divina - Joe Cuba Sextet

No me conoces - Bobby Valentin

Son son charari - Bobby Valentin 

Corazón de araña negra - Sexteto Juventud 

Espiritualmente - Sexteto Juventud 

Plena española - Rafael Cortijo y Su Combo 

El pájaro chogui - Rafael Cortijo y su Combo 

SEGUNDA HORA 

Panteón de amor - Orquesta Zodiac

Pa’ lante - Orquesta Zodicac

La carcel - Sexteto Juventud 

Que humanidad - Sexteto Juventud 

No le diga - Lebron Brothers

Diez lagrimas - Lebron Brothers 

Bilongo -  Sexteto La Playa

Dry Cocoanuts - Sexteto La Playa

Yola tuve - The Latin Brothers (Wil pertuz) 

Pegaso - The Latin Brothers 

La plata pan y café - Sexteto La Plata 

Ni tilingo, ni tilingon - Sexteto La Plata 

