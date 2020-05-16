Playlist Salsa con Estilo: viernes 15 de mayo

PRIMERA HORA
Indestructible - Ray Barretto
Rumba caliente - Típica 73
Oye como va - Tito Puente
Cara de payaso - Tito Rodríguez
Ritmo caliente - La Perfecta
Campo alegre - Costa Brava
Yo te necesito - Costa Brava
Penaut vendor - Alegre All Stars
Bobby bajo y clarinete - Alegre All Stars
SEGUNDA HORA
Soy - Charanga 76
El nazareno - Fania All Star (live at the Roberto Clemente Coliseum)
Bemba colorá - Fania All Star (live at Yankee Stadium)
Si supieras - Johnny El Bravo
Yo me tomo el ron - Johnny El Bravo & Chuito El De Bayamon
Me gusta todo de tí - pero tú no - Pio Leiva
Cuando ya no me quieras - Pio Leiva
El negrito del batey - Sonora Matancera
Aunque me cueste la vida - Sonora Matancera
Ni paula voy a mirar - Wille Rosario
Soy rumbeo - Wille Rosario