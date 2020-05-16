Playlist Salsa con Estilo: viernes 15 de mayo

PRIMERA HORA

Indestructible - Ray Barretto

Rumba caliente - Típica 73

Oye como va - Tito Puente

Cara de payaso - Tito Rodríguez

Ritmo caliente - La Perfecta

Campo alegre - Costa Brava

Yo te necesito - Costa Brava

Penaut vendor - Alegre All Stars

Bobby bajo y clarinete - Alegre All Stars

SEGUNDA HORA

Soy - Charanga 76

El nazareno - Fania All Star (live at the Roberto Clemente Coliseum)

Bemba colorá - Fania All Star (live at Yankee Stadium)

Si supieras - Johnny El Bravo

Yo me tomo el ron - Johnny El Bravo & Chuito El De Bayamon

Me gusta todo de tí - pero tú no - Pio Leiva

Cuando ya no me quieras - Pio Leiva

El negrito del batey - Sonora Matancera

Aunque me cueste la vida - Sonora Matancera

Ni paula voy a mirar - Wille Rosario

Soy rumbeo - Wille Rosario