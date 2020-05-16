Hable con el programa

Escuche ahora

Archivo W

Con Sebastián García (@JuanSeGarciaA

Síguenos en:

Ciudades

Selecciona tu emisora

Playlist Salsa con Estilo: viernes 15 de mayo

Playlist Salsa con Estilo: viernes 15 de mayo

Playlist Salsa con Estilo: viernes 15 de mayo. Foto: Salsa con EstiloCon Sebastián García

16/05/2020 - ( hace 2 dias )

PRIMERA HORA

Indestructible - Ray Barretto 

Rumba caliente - Típica 73 

Oye como va - Tito Puente 

Cara de payaso - Tito Rodríguez 

Ritmo caliente - La Perfecta 

Campo alegre - Costa Brava 

Yo te necesito - Costa Brava 

Penaut vendor - Alegre All Stars 

Bobby bajo y clarinete - Alegre All Stars 

 

SEGUNDA HORA

Soy - Charanga 76 

El nazareno - Fania All Star (live at the Roberto Clemente Coliseum) 

Bemba colorá - Fania All Star (live at Yankee Stadium) 

Si supieras - Johnny El Bravo 

Yo me tomo el ron - Johnny El Bravo & Chuito El De Bayamon 

Me gusta todo de tí - pero tú no - Pio Leiva

Cuando ya no me quieras - Pio Leiva 

El negrito del batey - Sonora Matancera 

Aunque me cueste la vida - Sonora Matancera 

Ni paula voy a mirar - Wille Rosario 

Soy rumbeo - Wille Rosario 

Reciba desde Google News las mejores noticias de La W

Últimas Noticias

Deportes W del 18 de mayo 2020 [7pm-8pm]

Deportes W del 18 de mayo 2020 [7pm-8pm]

La Hora Del Regreso del 18 de mayo de 2020 [6pm-6:30pm]

La Hora Del Regreso del 18 de mayo de 2020 [6pm-6:30pm]

La Hora Del Regreso del 18 de mayo de 2020 [5pm-6pm]

La Hora Del Regreso del 18 de mayo de 2020 [5pm-6pm]

Secciones

Emisoras

Programas