En Europa aumentan restricciones para enfrentar la cuarta ola del COVID-19

19 November 2021, Hamburg: A man gets his booster vaccination at the Corona Vaccination Center at the Asklepios Klinikum Harburg. In view of the rapidly increasing Corona numbers, Hamburg also relies on booster vaccinations, the demand for the booster vaccinations is increasing. At a press conference held at the Asklepios Clinic Harburg on Friday, Social Senator Leonhard provided information on the progress of the vaccination campaign in Hamburg and the plans to expand vaccination capacities. Photo: Christian Charisius/dpa (Photo by Christian Charisius/picture alliance via Getty Images) / picture alliance