ONG en Venezuela recibió 755 reportes de irregularidades en las elecciones regionales

CARACAS, VENEZUELA - NOVEMBER 21: A man casts his vote at the polling station during the regional and local elections in Caracas, Venezuela, on November 21, 2021. More than 20 million people will vote in 23 governorship and 335 mayorship contests. Meanwhile, Venezuela's opposition will contest regional elections on Sunday for the first time in nearly four years. (Photo by Pedro Rances Mattey/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) / Anadolu Agency