Tadej Pogacar se queda con el Vélo d’Or 2021

BERGAMO, ITALY - OCTOBER 09: Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates celebrates at podium with Il Lombardia Trophy as race winner after the 115th Il Lombardia 2021 a 239km race from Como to Bergamo / #ilombardia / #UCIWT / on October 09, 2021 in Bergamo, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images) / Tim De Waele