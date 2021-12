Paso del tifón Rai en Filipinas deja al menos 75 muertos

TOPSHOT - Fallen electric pylons block a road while a sign asking for food (L) is displayed along a road in Surigao City, Surigao del norte province, on December 19, 2021, days after super Typhoon Rai devastated the city. (Photo by Ferdinandh CABRERA / AFP) (Photo by FERDINANDH CABRERA/AFP via Getty Images) / FERDINANDH CABRERA