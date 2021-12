El Qhubeka no participará en el UCI WorldTour; equipo de Nairo se ve beneficiado

Team Lotto's Brent Van Moer of Belgium wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey rides next to Team Arkea - Samsic's Nairo Quintana of Colombia (2nd-R) during the second stage of the 73rd edition of the Criterium du Dauphine cycling race, 173km between Brioude and Saugues on May 31, 2021. (Photo by Alain JOCARD / AFP) (Photo by ALAIN JOCARD/AFP via Getty Images) / ALAIN JOCARD