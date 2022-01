Murió el actor francés Gaspard Ulliel tras un accidente de esquí

MONTE-CARLO, MONACO - SEPTEMBER 23: (EDITORS NOTE : NO TABLOIDS) Gaspard Ulliel attends the photocall during the 5th Monte-Carlo Gala For Planetary Health on September 23, 2021 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images) / Stephane Cardinale - Corbis