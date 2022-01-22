Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial de los singles en físico más vendidos de la historia
La mejor selección musical con la voz de siempre, la voz original de La W.
Este 22 de enero, Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ le trae una selección de los singles en físico más vendidos de la historia.
PRIMERA HORA
White christmas - Bing Crosby (7 pulgadas)
Candle in the wind 1997 - Elton John
Rock around the clock - Bill Haley & His Comets (7 pulgadas)
It’s now or never - Elvis Presley (7 pulgadas)
We are the world - U.S.A For Africa
If i didn’t care - The Ink Spots (7 pulgadas)
Yes sir, i can boogie - Baccara (7 pulgadas)
I will always love you - Whitney Houston (7 pulgadas)
Wind of change - Scorpions
I will survive - Gloria Gaynor (7 pulgadas)
´You´re the one that i want - John Travolta, Olivia Newton John (7 pulgadas)
Time to say goodbye - Andrea Bocelli, Sarah Brightman
Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ (22/01/2022 - Tramo de 10:00 a 11:00)
01:00:00
Compartir
El código iframe se ha copiado en el portapapeles
<iframe src="https://sandbox.prisaradio.arcpublishing.com/pf/embed/audio/383/wradio_juliosanchezcristodj_20220122_100000_110000/" width="100%" height="360" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
SEGUNDA HORA
(Everything i do) i do it for you - Bryan Adams
My heart will go on - Céline Dion
Paper doll - The Mills Brothers (7 pulgadas)
The last farewell - Roger Whittaker (7 pulgadas)
Kung fu fighting - Carl Douglas (7 pulgadas)
Rock your baby - George McCrae (7 pulgadas)
Stayin alive - Bee Gees (7 pulgadas)
Don´t be cruel - Elvis Presley (7 pulgadas)
Wabash cannonball - Roy Acuff (7 pulgadas)
We are the champions - Queen (7 pulgadas)
Diana - Paul Anka 7 pulgadas)
One sweet day - Mariah Carey, Boyz II Men
Careless whisper - George Michael
TERCERA HORA
Those were the days - Mary Hopkin (7 pulgadas)
Butterfly - Danyel Gerard (7 pulgadas)
Every breath you take - The Police
I´ll be missing you - Diddy, Faith Evans, 112
Paint it, black - The Rolling Stones
Tell Laura i love her - Ricky Valance (7 pulgadas)
....Baby one more time - Britney Spears
Do you really want to hurt me - Culture Club
Whole lot of shakin´goin on - Jerry Lee Lewis (7 pulgadas)
Cracklin´Rosie - Neil Diamond (7 pulgadas)
In the summertime - Mungo Jerry (7 pulgadas)
Total eclipse of the heart - Bonnie Tyler (7 pulgadas)
Uptown girl - Billy Joel (7 pulgadas)