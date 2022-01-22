Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial de los singles en físico más vendidos de la historia

Este 22 de enero, Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ le trae una selección de los singles en físico más vendidos de la historia.

PRIMERA HORA

White christmas - Bing Crosby (7 pulgadas)

Candle in the wind 1997 - Elton John

Rock around the clock - Bill Haley & His Comets (7 pulgadas)

It’s now or never - Elvis Presley (7 pulgadas)

We are the world - U.S.A For Africa

If i didn’t care - The Ink Spots (7 pulgadas)

Yes sir, i can boogie - Baccara (7 pulgadas)

I will always love you - Whitney Houston (7 pulgadas)

Wind of change - Scorpions

I will survive - Gloria Gaynor (7 pulgadas)

´You´re the one that i want - John Travolta, Olivia Newton John (7 pulgadas)

Time to say goodbye - Andrea Bocelli, Sarah Brightman

SEGUNDA HORA

(Everything i do) i do it for you - Bryan Adams

My heart will go on - Céline Dion

Paper doll - The Mills Brothers (7 pulgadas)

The last farewell - Roger Whittaker (7 pulgadas)

Kung fu fighting - Carl Douglas (7 pulgadas)

Rock your baby - George McCrae (7 pulgadas)

Stayin alive - Bee Gees (7 pulgadas)

Don´t be cruel - Elvis Presley (7 pulgadas)

Wabash cannonball - Roy Acuff (7 pulgadas)

We are the champions - Queen (7 pulgadas)

Diana - Paul Anka 7 pulgadas)

One sweet day - Mariah Carey, Boyz II Men

Careless whisper - George Michael

TERCERA HORA

Those were the days - Mary Hopkin (7 pulgadas)

Butterfly - Danyel Gerard (7 pulgadas)

Every breath you take - The Police

I´ll be missing you - Diddy, Faith Evans, 112

Paint it, black - The Rolling Stones

Tell Laura i love her - Ricky Valance (7 pulgadas)

....Baby one more time - Britney Spears

Do you really want to hurt me - Culture Club

Whole lot of shakin´goin on - Jerry Lee Lewis (7 pulgadas)

Cracklin´Rosie - Neil Diamond (7 pulgadas)

In the summertime - Mungo Jerry (7 pulgadas)

Total eclipse of the heart - Bonnie Tyler (7 pulgadas)

Uptown girl - Billy Joel (7 pulgadas)