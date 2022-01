Asesinada periodista mexicana después de haber ganado juicio a un exgobernador

Journalists cover the crime scene where journalist Lourdes Maldonado was murdered in Santa Fe, Tijuana's outskirts, Baja California, Mexico, on January 23, 2022. - A journalist was killed in Tijuana January 23, 2022, the local prosecutor said, the second media worker murdered in less than a week in the Mexican city on the US border. (Photo by Guillermo Arias / AFP) / GUILLERMO ARIAS