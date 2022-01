Avianca, Viva y EasyFly anunciaron rutas nuevas y la reactivación de otras

EasyJet Airbus A319 aircraft as seen on final approach flying and landing at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport AMS EHAM with the control tower and the airport terminal in the background in the evening. The arriving airplane of the British multinational low-cost airline has the registration G-EZFU. The aviation industry and passenger traffic is phasing a difficult period with the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic having a negative impact on the travel business industry with fears of the worsening situation due to the new Omega variant mutation. Amsterdam, the Netherlands on January 5, 2022 (Photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images) / Nicolas Economou