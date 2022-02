Asesinaron a otro periodista en México, el cuarto crimen contra la prensa en lo que va del año

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - JANUARY 25: A journalist holds a candle during a protest to demand justice for murders of colleagues, in front of the Interior Ministry Office, in Mexico City, Mexico on January 25, 2022. Journalist Lourdes Maldonado Lopez was found shot to death in her car outside her home in the northern city of Tijuana, marking the third killing of a journalist in the country just this year. (Photo by Daniel Cardenas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) / Anadolu Agency