Aumenta a 20 el número de fallecidos por consumir cocaína adulterada en Argentina

Relatives of people hospitalized after consuming cocaine cut with a toxic substance are seeen at San Bernardino Hospital in Hurlingham, Buenos Aires province, on February 2, 2022. - At least 17 people died and 56 more were hospitalized in a northwestern suburb of Buenos Aires after consuming cocaine cut with a toxic substance, possibly opioids, authorities said Wednesday.