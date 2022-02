La FIFA se pronunció: Brasil y Argentina volverán a jugar

SAN JUAN, ARGENTINA - NOVEMBER 16: Lionel Messi of Argentina fights for the ball with Fred of Brazil during a match between Argentina and Brazil as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 World Cup at San Juan del Bicentenario Stadium on November 16, 2021 in San Juan, Argentina. (Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) / Icon Sportswire