En Francia proponen medidas de urgencia para salir de la dependencia al gas ruso en Europa

02 March 2022, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Lubmin: View of pipe systems and shut-off devices at the gas receiving station of the Nord Stream 2 Baltic Sea pipeline. Wintershall Dea is no longer pursuing additional projects to produce gas and oil in light of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine. In addition, the Board of Executive Directors has decided to write off the financing of Nord Stream 2 in the amount of around one billion euros, the company announced on Wednesday. Photo: Stefan Sauer/dpa (Photo by Stefan Sauer/picture alliance via Getty Images) / picture alliance