Al menos 79 niños han muerto en la invasión de Ucrania, según la Fiscalía de ese país

LVIV, UKRAINE - 2022/03/11: A young child in the train carriage is seen through the window at the Lviv train station. Lviv, the largest city in western Ukraine, has now become a transit hub for women and children fleeing to Europe, while men return and travel to eastern Ukraine to defend the country. (Photo by Hesther Ng/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) / SOPA Images