Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial tributo a Diana Ross

La mejor selección musical con la voz de siempre, la voz original de La W.

Este sábado 26 de marzo, Julio Sánchez Cristo y Juan Sebastián García le traen una selección musical para rendir tributo a Diana Ernestine Earle Ross, mejor conocida como la legendaria Diana Ross.

PRIMERA HORA

  • You can´t hurry love - The Supremes
  • Stop! in the name of love - The Supremes
  • Someday we´ll be together - The Supremes
  • Come see about me - The Supremes
  • You´re nobody till somebody - The Supremes
  • Where did our love go - The Supremes
  • Stoned love - The Supremes
  • My world is empty without you - The Supremes
  • Back in my arms again - The Supremes
  • Love child - The Supremes
  • I hear a symphony - The Supremes
  • Up the ladder to the roof - The Supremes
  • Reflections - The Supremes
  • Love is here and now you´re gone - Diana Ross & The Supremes
  • You keep me hangin´on - Diana Ross & The Supremes
  • Nathan Jones - Diana Ross & The Supremes

SEGUNDA HORA

  • Baby love - Diana Ross & The Supremes
  • Nothing but heartaches - Diana Ross & The Supremes
  • When the lovelight star - Diana Ross & The Supremes
  • I’m gonna let my heart do the walking - Diana Ross & The Supremes
  • Ain’t no mountain high enough - Diana Ross
  • I´m still waiting - Diana Ross
  • Lady sings the blues - Diana Ross (Soundtrack Original)
  • Touch me in the morning - Diana Ross
  • My mistake (was to love you) - Diana Ross, Marvin Gaye
  • You are everything - Diana Ross, Marvin Gaye
  • Ease on down the road #1 - Diana Ross, Michael Jackson
  • Be a lion - Diana Ross, Michael Jackson
  • The boss - Diana Ross
  • Upside down - Diana Ross

TERCERA HORA

  • I´m comming out - Diana Ross
  • My old piano - Diana Ross
  • Endless love - Diana Ross, Lionel richie
  • Endless love - Diana Ross
  • Why do fool fall in love - Diana Ross
  • If we hold together - Diana Ross
  • When you tell me that you love me - Diana Ross
  • Love hangover - Diana Ross
  • Theme from mahogany ( Do you know where you´re going to) - Diana Ross
  • Reach out and touch - Diana Ross
  • Chain reaction - Diana Ross
  • Remember me - Diana Ross

