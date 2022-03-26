Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial tributo a Diana Ross
Este sábado 26 de marzo, Julio Sánchez Cristo y Juan Sebastián García le traen una selección musical para rendir tributo a Diana Ernestine Earle Ross, mejor conocida como la legendaria Diana Ross.
PRIMERA HORA
- You can´t hurry love - The Supremes
- Stop! in the name of love - The Supremes
- Someday we´ll be together - The Supremes
- Come see about me - The Supremes
- You´re nobody till somebody - The Supremes
- Where did our love go - The Supremes
- Stoned love - The Supremes
- My world is empty without you - The Supremes
- Back in my arms again - The Supremes
- Love child - The Supremes
- I hear a symphony - The Supremes
- Up the ladder to the roof - The Supremes
- Reflections - The Supremes
- Love is here and now you´re gone - Diana Ross & The Supremes
- You keep me hangin´on - Diana Ross & The Supremes
- Nathan Jones - Diana Ross & The Supremes
SEGUNDA HORA
- Baby love - Diana Ross & The Supremes
- Nothing but heartaches - Diana Ross & The Supremes
- When the lovelight star - Diana Ross & The Supremes
- I’m gonna let my heart do the walking - Diana Ross & The Supremes
- Ain’t no mountain high enough - Diana Ross
- I´m still waiting - Diana Ross
- Lady sings the blues - Diana Ross (Soundtrack Original)
- Touch me in the morning - Diana Ross
- My mistake (was to love you) - Diana Ross, Marvin Gaye
- You are everything - Diana Ross, Marvin Gaye
- Ease on down the road #1 - Diana Ross, Michael Jackson
- Be a lion - Diana Ross, Michael Jackson
- The boss - Diana Ross
- Upside down - Diana Ross
TERCERA HORA
- I´m comming out - Diana Ross
- My old piano - Diana Ross
- Endless love - Diana Ross, Lionel richie
- Endless love - Diana Ross
- Why do fool fall in love - Diana Ross
- If we hold together - Diana Ross
- When you tell me that you love me - Diana Ross
- Love hangover - Diana Ross
- Theme from mahogany ( Do you know where you´re going to) - Diana Ross
- Reach out and touch - Diana Ross
- Chain reaction - Diana Ross
- Remember me - Diana Ross