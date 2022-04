“La dignidad del ser humano no puede ser tocada”: Tessa Ganserer, primera parlamentaria trans en Alemania

03 September 2021, Bavaria, Nuremberg: Tessa Ganserer (Bündnis 90/Die Grünen), member of the Bavarian parliament, talks to a journalist during a press briefing. Ganserer is the first politician in Germany to come out as transgender during her time in office. Now she wants to fight for legal equality in the Bundestag - and has to overcome personal hurdles in the process: She is on the ballot with her old first name. Photo: Daniel Karmann/dpa (Photo by Daniel Karmann/picture alliance via Getty Images) / picture alliance