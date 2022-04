El papa Francisco pide paz en Ucrania, arrastrada por una guerra “cruel e insensata”

VATICAN CITY, VATICAN - APRIL 17: Pope Francis delivers his Easter Urbi et Orbi blessing from the balcony overlooking St. Peter's Square on April 17, 2022 in Vatican City, Vatican. Pope Francis presided over the Easter celebrations in sun and flower-filled St. Peter's Square, crowded with pilgrims in a way not seen since before the pandemic. "May there be peace for war-torn Ukraine," the Pope prayed, and that "in this terrible night of suffering and death, may a new dawn of hope soon appear!". (Photo by Franco Origlia/Getty Images) / Franco Origlia