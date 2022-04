Los rusos atacan cinco estaciones de tren en el centro y oeste de Ucrania

LVIV, UKRAINE - APRIL 25: Rail workers wait between two train lines, near to the site of a missile strike on April 25, 2022 near Lviv, Ukraine. The head of Ukrainian Railways said in a social media post today that five rail facilities had been attacked by Russia this morning, including a "traction substation," a facility supplying power to overhead lines, in Krasne, near Lviv. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images) / LEON NEAL