ISTANBUL, TURKEY - NOVEMBER 14: Visitors look at books as they visit the 37th International Istanbul Book Fair held in Istanbul, Turkey on November 14, 2018. Organized by TUYAP Fairs in partnership with the Turkish Publishers Association, the fair opened with the theme "Surrounding Life with Literature". Anadolu Agency -- who is a global communication partner of the Book Fair -- has also set up a stall at the fair. (Photo by Ahmet Bolat/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images) / Anadolu Agency