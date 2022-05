Elevan a 30 la cifra de muertos y 84 heridos en la explosión de un hotel en La Habana

Rescue workers remove debris from the ruins of the Saratoga Hotel, in Havana, on May 8, 2022. - The death toll from an accidental explosion at a luxury hotel in central Havana rose to 30 on Sunday, authorities said, as firefighters continued to comb through the rubble. (Photo by ADALBERTO ROQUE / AFP) (Photo by ADALBERTO ROQUE/AFP via Getty Images) / ADALBERTO ROQUE