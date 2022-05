Ya son 26 muertos y 19 desaparecidos tras la explosión en un hotel de La Habana

View of the ruins of the Saratoga Hotel, following an explosion on the eve, in Havana, on May 7, 2022. - Rescuers combed through what remained of a luxury Havana hotel Saturday, as the death toll after a powerful blast due to a suspected gas leak climbed to 26, authorities said. (Photo by YAMIL LAGE / AFP) (Photo by YAMIL LAGE/AFP via Getty Images) / YAMIL LAGE