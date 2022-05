Están expropiando el derecho al voto: Gustavo Petro sobre suspensión a Daniel Quintero

FUSAGASUGÁ, COLOMBIA - MAY 11: Colombian Presidential Candidate for 'Pacto Historico' Gustavo Petro speaks during a campaign rally on May 11, 2022 in Fusagasugá, Colombia. Colombian will head to polls on May 29 to vote for the successor of Ivan Duque. (Photo by Guillermo Legaria/Getty Images) / Photo Guillermo Legaria/Getty Images