Video: Hinchas de Saint-Etienne invadieron la cancha tras el descenso del equipo

Saint-Etienne's fans invade the pitch through smoke after being defeated at the end of the French L1-L2 play-off second leg football match between AS Saint-Etienne and AJ Auxerre at the Geoffroy Guichard Stadium in Saint-Etienne, central-eastern France on May 29, 2022. (Photo by JEAN-PHILIPPE KSIAZEK / AFP) (Photo by JEAN-PHILIPPE KSIAZEK/AFP via Getty Images) / JEAN-PHILIPPE KSIAZEK