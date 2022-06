Superluna de fresa 2022: hora y desde dónde podrá verla este 14 de junio

The Moon is at its brightest and largest 🌕



Watch the sky at 7:52am ET (11:52 UTC) on June 14 to gaze upon the Strawberry supermoon—when the Moon is both in its full phase and near perigee, or its closest point in orbit around Earth.



Read our Moon guide: https://t.co/K0xnkQwDMc pic.twitter.com/HfbIUAgprR