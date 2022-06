Mundial de Qatar 2022: se han vendido 1,8 millones de entradas

⏰ Remaining tickets for the #WorldCup 🇶🇦 2⃣0⃣2⃣2⃣ back on sale on Tuesday, 5 July 🗓️. 1.8 million 🎟️ already sold so far! 🎉 Don't forget: https://t.co/N8oxitnzbJ is the only ☝️ official channel from which to obtain #WorldCup tickets. More info here: https://t.co/V8hLGk6GuG pic.twitter.com/DsFm00slZA