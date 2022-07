Nuevo paquete de sanciones de Canadá a Rusia incluye a líder religioso

NUSA DUA, INDONESIA - JULY 08: The Indonesian Minister for Foreign Affairs, Retno Marsudi (R) greets the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Canada, Melanie Joly (L) during arrival of the G20 Foreign Ministers and Head of Department at the Grand Ballroom Mulia Hotel on July 08, 2022 in Nusa Dua, Indonesia. (Photo by Robertus Pudyanto/Getty Images) / Robertus Pudyanto