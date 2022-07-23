Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: especial bandas de rock
Reviva de la mano de Julio Sánchez Cristo las mejores canciones de rock.
Anybody seen my baby - The Rolling Stones
Miss you - The Rolling Stones
Sympathy for the devil - The Rolling Stones
(I can’t get no) Satisfaction - The Rolling Stones
Start me up - The Rolling Stones
Paint it, black - The Rolling Stones
You can’t always get what you want - The Rolling Stones
Wild horses - The Rolling Stones
Jumpin´jack flash - The Rolling Stones
Brown sugar - The Rolling Stones
SEGUNDA HORA
Kashmir - Led Zeppelin
Black dog - Led Zeppelin
Babe i ́m gonna leave you - Led Zeppelin
Immigrant song - Led Zeppelin
Rock and roll - Led Zeppelin
Dazed and confused - Led Zeppelin
Whola lotta love - Led Zeppelin
Good times bad times - Led Zeppelin
Stairway to heaven - Led Zeppelin
TERCER HORA
Break on through - The Doors
Touch me - The Doors
L.A Woman - The Doors
Roadhouse blues - The Doors
Riders on the storm - The Doors
Love me two times - The Doors
People are strange - The Doors
Hello, i love you - The Doors
Light my fire - The Doors
The end - The Doors