Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: especial bandas de rock

Anybody seen my baby - The Rolling Stones

Miss you - The Rolling Stones

Sympathy for the devil - The Rolling Stones

(I can’t get no) Satisfaction - The Rolling Stones

Start me up - The Rolling Stones

Paint it, black - The Rolling Stones

You can’t always get what you want - The Rolling Stones

Wild horses - The Rolling Stones

Jumpin´jack flash - The Rolling Stones

Brown sugar - The Rolling Stones

SEGUNDA HORA

Kashmir - Led Zeppelin

Black dog - Led Zeppelin

Babe i ́m gonna leave you - Led Zeppelin

Immigrant song - Led Zeppelin

Rock and roll - Led Zeppelin

Dazed and confused - Led Zeppelin

Whola lotta love - Led Zeppelin

Good times bad times - Led Zeppelin

Stairway to heaven - Led Zeppelin

TERCER HORA

Break on through - The Doors

Touch me - The Doors

L.A Woman - The Doors

Roadhouse blues - The Doors

Riders on the storm - The Doors

Love me two times - The Doors

People are strange - The Doors

Hello, i love you - The Doors

Light my fire - The Doors

The end - The Doors