Funeral de Isabel II: Todo listo para darle el último adiós

A view of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth ll, draped in the Royal Standard, with the Imperial State Crown and flowers on top, following her death, during her lying-in-state at Westminster Hall on September 18, 2022 in London, England. Members of the public are able to pay respects to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II for 23 hours a day from 17:00 on September 18, 2022 until 06:30 on September 19, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Sarah Meyssonnier-WPA Pool/Getty Images) / WPA Pool