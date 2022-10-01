Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: las mejores series de TV según la revista Rolling Stone
La mejor selección musical con la voz de siempre, la voz original de La W.
Colombia
Escuche al aire este especial musical de 10:00 de la mañana a 1:00 de la tarde:
PRIMERA HORA
- What We Do in the Shadows - FX
- OZ - HBO
- The Odd Couple - ABC
- The Rockford Files - NBC
- The Muppet Show - SYNDICATED
- The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson - NBC
- The Wonder Years - ABC
- The Carol Burnett Show - CBS
- The Crown - Netflix
SEGUNDA HORA
- Good Times - CBS
- Better Things - FX
- Fawlty Towers - BBC
- NYPD Blue - ABC
- The Golden Girls - NBC
- South Park - COMEDY CENTRAL
- The Dick Van Dyke Show - CBS
- The Underground Railroad - AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
- Taxi - ABC
- Community - NBC
- ER - HBO
- The X-Files - FOX
- Friends - NBC
- The West Wing - NBC
- Columbo - NBC
- Late Night With David Letterman - NBC
- Hill Street Blues - NBC
- I Love Lucy - CBS
TERCERA HORA
- Better Call Saul - AMC
- Game of Thrones - HBO
- Roots - NBC
- Deadwood - HBO
- Plaza Sésamo - PBS
- M*A*S*H’- CBS
- Star Trek - NBC
- 30 Rock - NBC
- Saturday Night Live - NBC
- Twin Peaks - ABC
- The Twilight Zone - CBS
- The Mary Tyler Moore Show - CBS
- Atlanta - NBC
- Cheers - NBC
- Mad Men - AMC
- Seinfeld - NBC
- Fleabag - BBC/AMAZON
- The Wire - HBO
- Breaking Bad - AMC
- The Simpsons - FOX
- The Sopranos - HBO