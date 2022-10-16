Autor de ‘Inside the Mind of Jeffrey Dahmer’ habla en W Fin De Semana

MILWAUKEE, WI - AUGUST 6: Suspected serial killer Jeffrey L. Dahmer enters the courtroom of judge Jeffrey A. Wagner 06 August 1991. Dahmer has been charged with eight additional counts of first-degree murder, bringing the number of homicides he is charged with to 12. The judge increased Dahmer's bail to five million dollars. He was sentenced to fifteen consecutive life terms or a total of 957 years in prison. Dahmer was killed by a fellow prisoner, Christopher Scarver, 28 November 1994 at Columbia Correctional Institution, Portage, Wisconsin. (FILM) (Photo credit should read EUGENE GARCIA/AFP via Getty Images) / EUGENE GARCIA