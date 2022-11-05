Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial homenaje definitivo al rock & roll
Este sábado 5 de noviembre Julio Sánchez Cristo trae una selección especial de música de la mano de grandes artistas como Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry y Jerry Lee Lewis.
PRIMERA HORA
Can´t help falling in love - Elvis Presley
Johnny B. Goode - Chuck Berry
Great balls of fire - Jerry Lee Lewis
Tutti frutti - Little Richard
(We´re gonna) rock around the clock - Bill Haley & His Comets
Suspicious minds - Elvis Presley
You never can tell - Chuck Berry
Whole lot of shakin´going on - Jerry Lee Lewis
Long tall sally (the thing) - Little Richard
Shake, rattle and roll - Bill Haley & His Comets
Burning love - Elvis Presley
No particular place to go - Chuck Berry
Wild one - Jerry Lee Lewis
Good Golly, miss Molly - Little Richard
See you later, alligator - Bill Haley & His Comets
Always on my mind - Elvis Presley
Roll over Beethoven - Chuck Berry
Save the last dance for me - Jerry Lee Lewis
SEGUNDA HORA
Lucille - Little Richard
Rock around the clock - Bill Haley & His Comets
Jailhouse rock - Elvis Presley
Run rudolph run - Chuck Berry
Me and Bobby McGee - Jerry Lee Lewis
Rip it up - Little Richard
Rip it up - Bill Haley & His Comets
If can dream - Elvis Presley
Route 66 - Chuck Berry
Middle age crazy - Jerry Lee Lewis
Ready Teddy - Little Richard
New rock the joint - Bill Haley & His Comets
In the ghetto - Elvis Presley
Maybellene - Chuck Berry
Whole lotta shakin´going on - Jerry Lee Lewis
Get down with it - Little Richard
Choo choo ch´Boogie - Bill Haley & His Comets
TERCERA HORA
Viva Las Vegas - Elvis Presley
Rock and roll music - Chuck Berry
Chantilly lace - Jerry Lee Lewis
Slippin´and slidin´Peepin and Hiddin) - Little Richard
Mambo rock - Bill Haley & His Comets
Love me tender - Elvis Presley
Blues for hawaiians - Chuck Berry
Turn around - Jerry Lee Lewis
Casper the friendly Ghost - Little Richard
Rock a beatin´boogie - Bill Haley & His Comets
Are you lonesome tonight? - Elvis Presley
Rockin´at the philharmonic - Chuck Berry
Tomorrow night - Jerry Lee Lewis
Can´t believe you wanna leave - Little Richard
Razzle dazzle - Bill Haley & His Comets
Kentucky rain - Elvis Presley
Sweet little sixteen - Chuck Berry