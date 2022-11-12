Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial cabaret Copacabana
Escuche este especial musical de 10:00 de la mañana a 1:00 de la tarde:
PRIMERA HORA
Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ (12/11/2022 - Tramo de 10:00 a 11:00)
01:00:00
- Banana boat (Day-O) - Harry Belafonte
- Jump in the line - Harry Belafonte
- Cheek to cheek - Sammy Davis Jr. Carmen McRae
- Mr. Bonjangles - Sammy Davis Jr
- (What a) wonderful world - Sam Cooke
- A change is gonna come - Sam Cooke
- You can’t hurry love - The Supremes
- Stop! in the name of love - The Supremes
- Papa was a rolling´stone - The Temptations
- Get ready - The Temptations
- Dancing in the street - Martha Reeves & The Vandellas
- Nowhere to run - Martha Reeves & The Vandellas
- Copacabana (At the copa) - Barry Manilow
SEGUNDA HORA
- Let´s get it on - Marvin Gaye
- What’s going on - Marvin Gaye, Bj The Chicago Kid
- Y no hago mas na´- El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico
- Esos ojitos negros - El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico
- Baby love - The Supremes
- Where did our love go - The Supremes
- Everybody loves somebody - Dean Martin
- Volare ( Nel blu di pinto di blu) - Dean Martin
- El gran varón - Willie Colón
- Gitana - Willie Colón
- Copacabana - Barry Manilow, Ludwing Orchestra
TERCERA HORA
- Idilio - Willie Colón
- Talento de televisión - Willie Colón
- Ain’t nothing by the real thing - Marvin Gaye
- Sexual healing - Marvin Gaye
- Treat her like a lady - The Temptations
- I’m gonna make you love me - The Temptations
- Good times - Sam Cooke
- I wish you love - Sam Cooke
- Me liberé - El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico
- Trampolin - El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico
- Feeling good - Sammy Davis Jr
- Copacabana (En el copa) - Barry Manilow