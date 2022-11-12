Julio Sánchez Cristo DJJulio Sánchez Cristo DJ

Actualidad

Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial cabaret Copacabana

La mejor selección musical con la voz de siempre, la voz original de La W.

Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ

Colombia

Escuche este especial musical de 10:00 de la mañana a 1:00 de la tarde:

PRIMERA HORA

Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ (12/11/2022 - Tramo de 10:00 a 11:00)

01:00:00

Compartir

El código iframe se ha copiado en el portapapeles

<iframe src="https://www.wradio.com.co/embed/audio/383/wradio_juliosanchezcristodj_20221112_100000_110000/" width="100%" height="360" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

  • Banana boat (Day-O) - Harry Belafonte
  • Jump in the line - Harry Belafonte
  • Cheek to cheek - Sammy Davis Jr. Carmen McRae
  • Mr. Bonjangles - Sammy Davis Jr
  • (What a) wonderful world - Sam Cooke
  • A change is gonna come - Sam Cooke
  • You can’t hurry love - The Supremes
  • Stop! in the name of love - The Supremes
  • Papa was a rolling´stone - The Temptations
  • Get ready - The Temptations
  • Dancing in the street - Martha Reeves & The Vandellas
  • Nowhere to run - Martha Reeves & The Vandellas
  • Copacabana (At the copa) - Barry Manilow

SEGUNDA HORA

  • Let´s get it on - Marvin Gaye
  • What’s going on - Marvin Gaye, Bj The Chicago Kid
  • Y no hago mas na´- El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico
  • Esos ojitos negros - El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico
  • Baby love - The Supremes
  • Where did our love go - The Supremes
  • Everybody loves somebody - Dean Martin
  • Volare ( Nel blu di pinto di blu) - Dean Martin
  • El gran varón - Willie Colón
  • Gitana - Willie Colón
  • Copacabana - Barry Manilow, Ludwing Orchestra

TERCERA HORA

  • Idilio - Willie Colón
  • Talento de televisión - Willie Colón
  • Ain’t nothing by the real thing - Marvin Gaye
  • Sexual healing - Marvin Gaye
  • Treat her like a lady - The Temptations
  • I’m gonna make you love me - The Temptations
  • Good times - Sam Cooke
  • I wish you love - Sam Cooke
  • Me liberé - El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico
  • Trampolin - El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico
  • Feeling good - Sammy Davis Jr
  • Copacabana (En el copa) - Barry Manilow

El siguiente artículo se está cargando

Escucha la radioen directo

W Radio
Directo

Tu contenido empezará después de la publicidad

Hable con el programa

Programación

Señales

Elige una ciudad

Compartir

Más acciones

Suscríbete

Tu contenido empezará después de la publicidad