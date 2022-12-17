Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial Janucá
Este sábado 17 de diciembre, Julio Sánchez Cristo le trae un especial de Janucá. A continuación reviva el especial completo:
PRIMERA HORA
- Sweet Caroline - Neil Diamond
- Cracklin Rosie - Neil Diamond
- Small worlds - Mac Miller
- Self care - Mac Miller
- Mandy - Barry Manilow
- Copacabana - Barry Manilow
- Evergreen - Barbra Streisand
- Guilty - Barbra Streisand
- Ladyfingers - Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass
- This guy’s in love with you - Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass
- When a man loves a woman - Michael Bolton
- Said i loved you - Michael Bolton
SEGUNDA HORA
- Walk on the wild side - Lou Reed
- Perfect day - Lou Reed
- Mrs. Robinson - Simon & Garfunkel
- El condor pasa - Simon & Garfunkel
- Hotline bling - Drake
- One dance - Drake
- Maps - Maroon 5
- This love - Maroon 5
- Leave the door open - Bruno Mars, Anderson Pack
- When i was your men - Bruno Mars
- Again - Lenny Kravitz
- Low - Lenny Kravitz
- Are you gonna go my way - Lenny kravitz
TERCERA HORA
- Uptown funk - Mark Ronson, Bruno Mars
- Valeri - Mark Ronson, Amy Winehouse
- Get it on - T. Rex
- Hot love - T. Rex
- King without a crown - Matisyahu
- Happy hanukka - Matisyahu
- I was made for loving you - Kiss
- Detroit rock city - Kiss
- Blowin’ in the wind - Bob Dylan
- Mr tambourine man - Bob Dylan
- You’ ve got a friend - Carole King
- It’s too late - Carole King