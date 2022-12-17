Julio Sánchez Cristo DJJulio Sánchez Cristo DJ

Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial Janucá

La mejor selección musical con la voz de siempre, la voz original de La W.

Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ. Foto: W Radio.

Este sábado 17 de diciembre, Julio Sánchez Cristo le trae un especial de Janucá. A continuación reviva el especial completo:

PRIMERA HORA

  • Sweet Caroline - Neil Diamond
  • Cracklin Rosie - Neil Diamond
  • Small worlds - Mac Miller
  • Self care - Mac Miller
  • Mandy - Barry Manilow
  • Copacabana - Barry Manilow
  • Evergreen - Barbra Streisand
  • Guilty - Barbra Streisand
  • Ladyfingers - Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass
  • This guy’s in love with you - Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass
  • When a man loves a woman - Michael Bolton
  • Said i loved you - Michael Bolton

SEGUNDA HORA

  • Walk on the wild side - Lou Reed
  • Perfect day - Lou Reed
  • Mrs. Robinson - Simon & Garfunkel
  • El condor pasa - Simon & Garfunkel
  • Hotline bling - Drake
  • One dance - Drake
  • Maps - Maroon 5
  • This love - Maroon 5
  • Leave the door open - Bruno Mars, Anderson Pack
  • When i was your men - Bruno Mars
  • Again - Lenny Kravitz
  • Low - Lenny Kravitz
  • Are you gonna go my way - Lenny kravitz

TERCERA HORA

  • Uptown funk - Mark Ronson, Bruno Mars
  • Valeri - Mark Ronson, Amy Winehouse
  • Get it on - T. Rex
  • Hot love - T. Rex
  • King without a crown - Matisyahu
  • Happy hanukka - Matisyahu
  • I was made for loving you - Kiss
  • Detroit rock city - Kiss
  • Blowin’ in the wind - Bob Dylan
  • Mr tambourine man - Bob Dylan
  • You’ ve got a friend - Carole King
  • It’s too late - Carole King

