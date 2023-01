Gobierno de Francia ofrece “apoyo indefectible” a Lula da Silva

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 03: France's President Emmanuel Macron makes a statement prior to a working lunch with Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson at the Elysee presidential palace on January 3, 2023 in Paris, France. The Swedish Prime Minister elected in his country with the voices of the extreme right takes the rotating presidency of the European Union for six months. (Photo by Chesnot/Getty Images) / Chesnot