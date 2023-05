Lula pide a la prensa una campaña mundial por la libertad de Julian Assange

LISBON, PORTUGAL - APRIL 22: The President of Brazil Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva at the joint press conference with Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa in Belem Presidential Palace at the end of their meeting during Lula's State Visit to the country on April 22, 2023, in Lisbon, Portugal. During his five-day State Visit President Lula meets with the President of Portugal Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, and with Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa. at a Luso-Brazilian Summit. The Brazilian President will also attend the Bilateral Economic Forum in Matosinhos, near Porto, the awarding with President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa of the Camões Prize to Brazilian singer and composer Chico Buarque, and on his last day will participate in a ceremony at the Portuguese parliament. (Photo by Horacio Villalobos#Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images) / Horacio Villalobos