W Fin de SemanaW Fin de Semana

Tendencias

‘Algún tiempo atrás’, la biografía de Gustavo Cerati escrita por Sergio Marchi

Sergio Marchi, autor de ‘Algún tiempo atrás’, la nueva biografía definitiva de Gustavo Cerati, habló en W Fin de Semana.

‘Algún tiempo atrás’, la biografía de Gustavo Cerati escrita por Sergio Marchi

‘Algún tiempo atrás’, la biografía de Gustavo Cerati escrita por Sergio Marchi

09:00

Compartir

El código iframe se ha copiado en el portapapeles

<iframe src="https://www.wradio.com.co/embed/audio/366/1691949885_400_cut/" width="100%" height="360" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Gustavo Cerati

‘Algún tiempo atrás’, la biografía de Gustavo Cerati escrita por Sergio Marchi

09:00

Compartir

El código iframe se ha copiado en el portapapeles

<iframe src="https://www.wradio.com.co/embed/audio/383/1691949885_400_cut/" width="100%" height="360" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

El siguiente artículo se está cargando

Escucha la radioen directo

W Radio
Directo

Tu contenido empezará después de la publicidad

Hable con el programa

Programación

Señales

Elige una ciudad

Compartir

Más acciones

Suscríbete

Tu contenido empezará después de la publicidad