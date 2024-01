Trump gana en Nuevo Hampshire y afianza su control sobre el Partido Republicano

Nashua (United States), 24/01/2024.- Former US President Donald J. Trump delivers a speech after winning the New Hampshire primary, during an election night watch party in Nashua, New Hampshire, USA, 23 January 2024. The New Hampshire primary is the first primary in the nation and the second contest in the nominating process for the Republican presidential nomination. In the backround Republican Senator of South Carolina Tim Scott. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS / MICHAEL REYNOLDS ( EFE )