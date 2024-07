En fotos: reviva el empate entre Argentina y Ecuador en cuartos de final de la Copa América

Ecuador's forward #16 Jeremy Sarmiento fights for the ball with Argentina's forward #10 Lionel Messi during the Conmebol 2024 Copa America tournament quarter-final football match between Argentina and Ecuador at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, on July 4, 2024. (Photo by JUAN MABROMATA / AFP) (Photo by JUAN MABROMATA/AFP via Getty Images) / JUAN MABROMATA