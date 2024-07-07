En fotos: reviva la goleada de la Selección Colombia frente a Panamá

Este 6 de julio
se jugó el tercer partido de los cuartos de final de la Conmebol , que tuvo como protagonistas a Copa América Estados Unidos 2024 Colombia y a Panamá , que definió al tercer equipo clasificado a las semifinales que es la ‘tricolor’.
El tercer encuentro de los cuartos de final de la Copa América tuvo en duelo
a la Selección Colombia como líder del grupo D con siete puntos y al conjunto de Panamá como segundo del grupo C con seis unidades.
En esta ocasión el duelo entre colombianos y panameños terminó con victoria para la ‘tricolor’ con goles de
Jhon Córdoba, James Rodríguez, Luis Díaz, Richard Ríos y Miguel Ángel Borja. Glendale (United States), 06/07/2024.- Jose Cordoba (L) of Panama during a corner kick against Jhon Cordoba (C) of Colombia and Richard Rios (R) of Colombiaduring the first half of the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Quarter-finals match between Colombia and Panama, in Glendale, Arizona, USA, 06 July 2024. EFE/EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO
/ JOHN G. MABANGLO Ampliar Glendale (United States), 06/07/2024.- James Rodriguez (L) of Colombia reacts with teammates after scoring the 2-0 goal on a penalty kick against Panama during the first half of the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Quarter-finals match between Colombia and Panama, in Glendale, Arizona, USA, 06 July 2024. EFE/EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO
/ JOHN G. MABANGLO Ampliar Glendale (United States), 06/07/2024.- Michael Amir Murillo (R) of Panama in action against Luis Diaz (L) of Colombia during the second half of the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Quarter-finals match between Colombia and Panama, in Glendale, Arizona, USA, 06 July 2024. EFE/EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO
/ JOHN G. MABANGLO Ampliar Glendale (United States), 06/07/2024.- Johan Mojica (L) of Colombia in action against Cristian Martinez (R) of Panama during the first half of the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Quarter-finals match between Colombia and Panama, in Glendale, Arizona, USA, 06 July 2024. EFE/EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO
/ JOHN G. MABANGLO Ampliar Glendale (United States), 06/07/2024.- Jhon Arias (L) of Colombia in action against Cesar Blackman (R) of Panama during the first half of the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Quarter-finals match between Colombia and Panama, in Glendale, Arizona, USA, 06 July 2024. EFE/EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO
/ JOHN G. MABANGLO Ampliar Glendale (United States), 06/07/2024.- Davinson Sanchez (R) of Colombia in action against Yoel Barcenas (L) of Panama during the first half of the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Quarter-finals match between Colombia and Panama, in Glendale, Arizona, USA, 06 July 2024. EFE/EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO
/ JOHN G. MABANGLO Ampliar Glendale (United States), 06/07/2024.- Michael Amir Murillo (L) of Panama in action against Jhon Arias (R) of Colombia during the first half of the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Quarter-finals match between Colombia and Panama, in Glendale, Arizona, USA, 06 July 2024. EFE/EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO
/ JOHN G. MABANGLO Ampliar