The Mills presenta su nuevo álbum titulado ‘El amor es fácil, las relaciones no’
Álvaro Charry, mejor conocido como ‘Bako’, conversó con W Fin de Semana acerca del lanzamiento del nuevo álbum de The Mills llamado ‘El amor es fácil, las relaciones no’, que tendrá lugar el próximo 25 de julio.
The Mills presenta su nuevo álbum titulado ‘El amor es fácil, las relaciones no’
10:48
Compartir
El código iframe se ha copiado en el portapapeles
<iframe src="https://www.wradio.com.co/embed/audio/367/1720888762_836_cut/" width="100%" height="360" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
The Mills. Foto: Colprensa.
The Mills presenta su nuevo álbum titulado ‘El amor es fácil, las relaciones no’
10:48
Compartir
El código iframe se ha copiado en el portapapeles
<iframe src="https://www.wradio.com.co/embed/audio/367/1720888762_836_cut/" width="100%" height="360" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>