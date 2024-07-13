W Fin de SemanaW Fin de Semana

The Mills presenta su nuevo álbum titulado ‘El amor es fácil, las relaciones no’

Álvaro Charry, mejor conocido como ‘Bako’, conversó con W Fin de Semana acerca del lanzamiento del nuevo álbum de The Mills llamado ‘El amor es fácil, las relaciones no’, que tendrá lugar el próximo 25 de julio.

10:48

The Mills. Foto: Colprensa.

