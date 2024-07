En fotos: Reviva la final de la Copa América entre Colombia y Argentina

Miami Gardens (United States), 15/07/2024.- Colombia defender Johan Mojica (C) and Argentina forward Julian Alvarez (R) fight for the ball during the first half during the first half of the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 finals between Argentina and Colombia at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, USA, 14 July 2024. Also pictured is Colombia midfielder Jhon Arias (L). EFE/EPA/CJ GUNTHER / CJ GUNTHER