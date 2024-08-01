En fotos: así fue la participación de los colombianos este 1 de agosto en los JJ. OO.

Tras el cierre de una nueva jornada deportiva en los
, la delegación colombiana estuvo presente con un gran número de representantes en diferentes disciplinas Juegos Olímpicos de París 2024 con el objetivo de seguir compitiendo en las justas deportivas de verano.
Las colombianas
Lorena Arenas y obtuvieron diploma olímpico en París 2024 en las disciplinas de atletismo, modalidad marcha 20 kilómetros; y boxeo en la categoría de 54 kg. Yeni Arias
Entre las participaciones de los deportistas colombianos se destacó la de
en gimnasia artística, al ser la primera mujer colombiana en llegar y participar en una final de la modalidad Luisa Blanco All-Around.
Por el lado de BMX estuvieron presentes cinco colombianos:
, Carlos Ramírez, Mariana Pajón, Gabriela Bolle Mateo Carmona y Diego Arboleda , quienes buscaron su cupo para estar en la final de la disciplina.
Adicionalmente, en las disciplinas de golf y tiro con arco, los colombianos
